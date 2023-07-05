Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 12:28

Police investigating after shots fired at house in 'reckless attack'

The incident in the Mullacreevie Park area was reported to police at around 12.05am
Rebecca Black, PA

Police in the North are investigating the firing of shots at a house in Armagh in what has been termed a “reckless attack”.

The incident in the Mullacreevie Park area was reported to police at around 12.05am.

A PSNI spokesperson said people were inside the property at the time, but were not physically injured.

“No injuries have been reported, but three people who were in the property at the time have been left badly shaken,” they said.

“This was a reckless attack and those responsible showed no regard for the lives of anyone living in the area.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have any information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 6 of 5/7/23.”

