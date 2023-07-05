Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 12:56

Gardaí working with UK's NCA to establish identity of body found off Donegal coast

Gardaí and the UK's National Crime Agency are working together to ascertain if the man is Robert Wilkin, who was due to stand trial on drugs charges later this year
By Rebecca Black, PA

Gardaí are working with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to identify the body of a man found off the coast of Co Donegal.

It is believed the man may be Robert Wilkin, who was due to go on trial over a multi-million pound drug seizure later this year.

Mr Wilkin, who is from Northern Ireland, was arrested by the NCA in August 2021 after his lorry was stopped at Coquelles with £5.7 million (€6.7 million) cocaine and heroin on board.

In a statement, the NCA said they are “working with [Gardaí] to ascertain whether it is the same person”.

The body was recovered in the waters around the mountain of Slieve League on Monday.

On Tuesday, Gardaí said the results of the post-mortem are not being released for “operational purposes”.

Gardaí investigating an alleged assault in the Slieve League/Killybegs area of Co Donegal arrested a man and a woman who were later released without charge.

An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda station.

Anyone who was travelling in the Killybegs/Slieve League area between the afternoon of Saturday, June 24th and the evening of Sunday, June 25th, and who observed any activity which drew their attention are being asked to come forward.

Any road users travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, have also been asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

gardaidonegalnational crime agencyslieve league
