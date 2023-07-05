What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

The ongoing saga at RTÉ takes up the majority of the national front pages, alongside updates following the deaths of two Irish teenagers in Greece.

The Irish Times, Irish Examiner and Irish Daily Mail are among those leading with news that further barter accounts have been uncovered at RTÉ ahead of ahead appearance at the Oireachtas Media Committee on Wednesday.

Meanwhil, The Echo reports Cork City Council is expected to announce plans to connect Kent Station to Glanmire and Little Island with a new cycling route.

And the Irish Daily Star and Irish Daily Mirror both carry images of Andrew McDonnell and Max Wall (both 18), who died on the Greek island of Ios.

Tuesday’s front page pic.twitter.com/dZ3SbujxIa — Irish Daily Star (@isfearranstar) July 4, 2023

In the UK wide variety of stories featured across the front pages, including a TV stars Alzheimer’s diagnosis and the US deciding their preferred candidate to be the next Nato chief.

The Daily Mirror fills their front page with Fiona Phillip’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

The Daily Telegraph reports the US has made their decision on who they want to be the next Nato chief after rejecting the British defence secretary Ben Wallace.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'US pushes for Von der Leyen to be Nato chief'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/pkWVT61kXZ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 4, 2023

The Times reports on an overhaul of disciplining rogue police officers with plans announced to overhaul the misconduct system.

TIMES: Overhaul to tackle the scourge of rogue police #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/saS1wXjW1N — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 4, 2023

A new police probe into a Tory “jingle and mingle” Covid party has been opened, according to The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: New police probe into Tory ‘jingle and mingle’ Covid party #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oxn9KXvhLz — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 4, 2023

The Daily Mail says Sir Bernard Jenkin, who was on the UK's Privileges Committee which investigated former British prime minister Boris Johnson over Partygate, is facing his own police probe over “birthday drinks”.

DAILY MAIL: Boris’s partygate accuser faces his OWN police probe #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KT92SSX4VT — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 4, 2023

The Financial Times reports the Bank of England is considering making foreign banks to replace branches with subsidiaries.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 5 July https://t.co/DM8DqMl5Lj pic.twitter.com/1jNPa43U1u — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 4, 2023

The British government is drawing up plans to drop their £11.6 billion climate and nature pledge, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 5 July 2023: UK ready to drop £11.6bn pledge for climate fund pic.twitter.com/yiLQxovWqe — The Guardian (@guardian) July 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the Daily Express has some good news with supermarkets looking to drive down food prices.

Tomorrow's front page: Supermarkets confirm popular products set for big price cuts as 'food inflation' falls #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/PFZgTfkvBP pic.twitter.com/OEpK9c7OhU — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 4, 2023

The i once again look into the UK’s ongoing mortgage pain, saying there are four more interest rate rises to come this year.

Wednesday's front page - UK mortgage crunch: four more interest rate rises in 2023 forecast#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YMwDnRi8hv — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 4, 2023

Metro hears from the first person born on the NHS who says while it has its problems, it should be cherished.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 LET'S DO IT NYE'S WAY 🔴 Cherish health service, says its first baby - named after founder #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EOC7ItGmyi — Metro (@MetroUK) July 4, 2023

And the Daily Star blames BBC shows Allo Allo and Dad’s Army for causing Brexit.