Firm challenges awarding of €8m computer platform for school administrators

High Court reporters

A company has brought a High Court challenge over the awarding of an €8 million contract for the provision of an information technology platform that supports the Department of Education's management of the administration and resourcing of schools.

Some 13,000 school principals and secretaries access the management portal for around 3,300 primary schools and 730 post primary schools via 'www.esinet.ie', the court heard.

Dublin-based IT firm Version1 Software Ltd claims that in awarding the contract, the Minister for Education failed to comply with public procurement regulations. The contract was awarded to Ernst and Young (EY).

Version1 says, among other things, there were manifest errors of assessment in evaluating and/or scoring tenders from both Version1 and EY. It also claims the Minister failed to inform it of the reasons, or give adequate reasons, for the rejection of its tender.

It seeks orders and declarations, including that the decision to award the contract was unlawful and that it be set aside.

In a statement of opposition, the Minister says Version1 is not entitled to any of the reliefs it seeks.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald entered the case into the fast track commercial list on consent between the parties.

The court heard an application will be made to lift an automatic suspension on the awarding of the contract pending determination of the challenge.