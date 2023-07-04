Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 17:32

Additional grant supports for solar panel initiatives announced

The new range of installation sizes will cover a significant variety of businesses, from small local shops up to large manufacturing facilities. It will also be available for public buildings, sports clubs and community organisations.
The Government has approved amendments to the grant support scheme for solar panels.

The new range of installation sizes - greater than 6 kWp up to 1,000 kWp (1 MW) capacity - will cover a variety of non-domestic businesses, from small local shops up to large manufacturing facilities. It will also be available for public buildings, sports clubs and community organisations.

The existing Non-Domestic Microgeneration Scheme is operated by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI). The enhanced pilot scheme supports are estimated to cost up to €15 million in 2023. Installations of up to 1MW could be eligible for a grant of up to €162,600.

The move will see funds provided by way of transfer from the allocation for the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS). This will allow for an expansion of the existing non-domestic Solar PV supports.

The amended scheme will operate on an introductory basis to the end of 2023 following which it will be assessed and subject to the normal budgetary process into 2024 or 2025. SEAI will implement the necessary changes and will open for applications under the amended scheme guidelines in mid-July.

The Government said the scheme will also provide a solution to mitigate this price volatility, whilst at the same time empowering those businesses to also be able to reduce their own emissions and support the local electricity grid.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said: “This move by Government shows Ireland’s continued commitment to supporting all of our citizens, businesses and community organisations, to be part of our journey to a cleaner, cheaper and renewable energy future."

 

