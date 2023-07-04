Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 11:22

Funeral of teenager killed in Cork collision to take place

It is understood the car had hit speeds of 175km/h prior to it going down the M8 the wrong way and colliding with the car driven by the woman.
Funeral of teenager killed in Cork collision to take place

The funeral Mass of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a crash in Mitchelstown, Co Cork is to take place on Wednesday.

Johnny Foley, of Spur Hill, Togher, was a front seat passenger in one of the vehicles involved in a collision on the M8 at Ballybeg in Mitchelstown at around 1am on Saturday. The car was being driven on the wrong side of the road down the motorway and collided with another vehicle.

The driver and three other passengers in the car in which Mr Foley was travelling were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment. The driver of the second car, a woman in her 30s, was also treated at CUH for serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by gardaí and the matter has also been forwarded to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) as there was an interaction between the car in which the deceased was travelling and gardaí prior to the collision.

Mr Foley is survived by his parents, Michael and Maggie, stepmother mother Lilly Ann, siblings Michael, Luke, James, Mary-Ellen and Lisa, and grandparents James and Bridget.

Mr Foley will lie in repose at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Turners Cross in Cork from 4pm to 5pm on Tuesday. His requiem mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption in nearby Ballyphehane at 11am on Wednesday, with burial following at St James' Cemetery, Chetwynd.

