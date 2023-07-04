What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Likely measures for the next budget, the death of two Irish teenagers in Greece and an Irish man arrested on suspicion of murdering his partner in Spain are the main stories that feature on Tuesday's front pages.

The budget and the tragedy in Greece make the front page of The Irish Times.

The same topics make the front page of the Irish Examiner.

The murder in Spain is the lead story in the Irish Independent.

GPs in Co Cork are at 'crisis point', The Echo reports.

The tragedy on the Greek island of Ios is the main story in the Irish Daily Star and Irish Daily Mail.

The tragedy on the Greek island of Ios is the main story in the Irish Daily Star and Irish Daily Mail.

The Herald leads with the murder of a mother-of-two in Salou, Spain.

The Herald leads with the murder of a mother-of-two in Salou, Spain.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a flight from Northern Ireland that was cancelled after passengers waited on a runway for four hours.

The Irish News leads with a story on a drugs trial.

The cost of fuel and a call for a royal commission into the NHS lead the UK's papers on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mirror report an investigation has found motorists paid nearly £1 billion more for fuel at supermarkets last year due to increased margins.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mirror report an investigation has found motorists paid nearly £1 billion more for fuel at supermarkets last year due to increased margins.

The Times says former UK health secretary Sajid Javid has called for a royal commission into the NHS, warning the health service is “unsustainable” in its current form.

The Daily Mail says banks are facing a Treasury probe into claims they are closing customers’ accounts due to their views on controversial topics, while the Financial Times reports the financial watchdog is set to grill banking chiefs on accusations of profiteering on rates.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, international edition, Tuesday 4 July https://t.co/m4376VRrsS pic.twitter.com/q4l6crQ1Wm — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 3, 2023

Labour is considering plans to place more graduate teachers in nurseries, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express cites a senior Tory source who says the Treasury has blocked tougher immigration rules.

Metro says last month was officially the hottest June on record.

The i reports two-thirds of the public want a cap on supermarket prices in order to prevent food inflation.

The i reports two-thirds of the public want a cap on supermarket prices in order to prevent food inflation.

A racial slur was included on a government document that guides doctors on how to assess benefits claims, according to The Independent.

And the Daily Star says poor diets are leading to shrinking brains.