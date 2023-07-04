Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 09:06

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's front pages
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Likely measures for the next budget, the death of two Irish teenagers in Greece and an Irish man arrested on suspicion of murdering his partner in Spain are the main stories that feature on Tuesday's front pages.

The budget and the tragedy in Greece make the front page of The Irish Times.

The same topics make the front page of the Irish Examiner.

The murder in Spain is the lead story in the Irish Independent.

GPs in Co Cork are at 'crisis point', The Echo reports.

The tragedy on the Greek island of Ios is the main story in the Irish Daily Star and Irish Daily Mail.

The Herald leads with the murder of a mother-of-two in Salou, Spain.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a flight from Northern Ireland that was cancelled after passengers waited on a runway for four hours.

The Irish News leads with a story on a drugs trial.

The cost of fuel and a call for a royal commission into the NHS lead the UK's papers on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mirror report an investigation has found motorists paid nearly £1 billion more for fuel at supermarkets last year due to increased margins.

The Times says former UK health secretary Sajid Javid has called for a royal commission into the NHS, warning the health service is “unsustainable” in its current form.

The Daily Mail says banks are facing a Treasury probe into claims they are closing customers’ accounts due to their views on controversial topics, while the Financial Times reports the financial watchdog is set to grill banking chiefs on accusations of profiteering on rates.

Labour is considering plans to place more graduate teachers in nurseries, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express cites a senior Tory source who says the Treasury has blocked tougher immigration rules.

Metro says last month was officially the hottest June on record.

The i reports two-thirds of the public want a cap on supermarket prices in order to prevent food inflation.

A racial slur was included on a government document that guides doctors on how to assess benefits claims, according to The Independent.

And the Daily Star says poor diets are leading to shrinking brains.

More in this section

An Bord Pleanála should concede over €40m Chinese-backed meat plant, say applicants An Bord Pleanála should concede over €40m Chinese-backed meat plant, say applicants
Accountant claims tax officers incorrectly found he owes €1.5m income tax over three years Accountant claims tax officers incorrectly found he owes €1.5m income tax over three years
State appeals suspended coercive control sentence of man convicted of assaulting ex partner State appeals suspended coercive control sentence of man convicted of assaulting ex partner
irish examinerguardianirish independentsunthe irish timestimesbelfast telegraphdaily telegraphfinancial timesindependentdaily maildaily expressdaily mirrordaily starirish daily mailthe echofront pagesthe irish newsftthe herald
RTÉ must pivot focus from personalities back to public service, says Tánaiste

RTÉ must pivot focus from personalities back to public service, says Tánaiste

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more