Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 08:08

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages cover a range of stories from Government spending on the budget likely to breach rules again to two Dublin classmates tragically dying in Greece.
By PA Reporter

The Irish Times reports there is a growing expectation that the Government will breach its own budget spending rules for the second year running, with Coalition figures of the view that it is “unrealistic” to deliver a budget that limits growth in core spending to 5 per cent.

The Irish Examiner focus on the Government saying they have no plans to force RTÉ to introduce widespread job cuts or sell off its assets, including 2FM, Media Minister Catherine Martin has insisted.

 

The Echo lead with a piece about residents in social housing on Noonan Road saying they have been 'abandoned' by Cork City Council over safety concerns.

Drama at Lord’s from the final day of the second Ashes Test leads the nation’s Monday papers.

Metro and The Sun criticise the Australian cricket team for the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, with the former calling the incident “Just not cricket”.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports there are fears that the NHS will be forced to charge for care over the next decade.

Staying with the health service, the Daily Express leads with doctors threatening strikes beyond 2025, while The Times says Health Secretary Steve Barclay is willing to give doctors a bigger pay rise if they call off the industrial action.

Elsewhere, the i reports the Prime Minister has lost voters’ support over inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.


Banks are to be informed by the Treasury they must respect the free speech of their customers, according to The Telegraph.

The Daily Mirror leads with a Labour pledge to introduce squads of “super teachers” to “rescue schools” if they come into power at the next election.

The Daily Mail says ministers are under pressure to “ease off the pedal” on their strategy for a ban on petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

The Financial Times reports the largest active bond fund manager has said markets are too optimistic about central banks’ chances of avoiding a recession.

And the Daily Star says China is planning to mine the moon in order to create “cosmic nuclear weapons”.

Tributes paid to two Irish teenagers who died while holidaying on Greek island

