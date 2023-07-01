Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 09:04

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

The ongoing fallout at RTÉ, the sentencing of former An Bord Pleanála deputy chair Paul Hyde, and previews of this weekend's All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-finals dominate Saturday's front pages.

The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner report RTÉ's 'slush fund' will be investigated after revelations by the broadcaster before the Public Accounts Committee and Oireachtas Media Committee earlier this week.

The Echo's lead story goes to the sentencing of former ABP deputy chair Paul Hyde, who received a two-month prison sentence on Friday for breaches of planning law.

The Irish Independent focuses on 'lucrative car deals struck by RTÉ stars', while the Irish Daily MailIrish Daily Mirror, and Irish Daily Star report Oliver Callan will continue to fill in for Ryan Tubridy on his weekday radio programme.

 

In Britan, the escalating protests across France and the UK’s warning to Britons hoping to travel to the country featured in the front pages across the UK on Saturday.

The Daily Telegraph and The Independent report on the ongoing riots that have now spread across France, with British tourists warned of curfews and restrictions on travel.

The Times followed suit, saying more than two million people from the UK are set to travel to France in the coming weeks.

The Financial Times features the French protests on their front page, but focuses on a big investor backing Thames Water to “stave off” nationalisation of the sector.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express says Britain's Princes William and Harry were urged to end their feud on what would have been their mother’s 62nd birthday.

The Guardian reports on the resignation of Britain's foreign office minister Zac Goldsmith who quit over British prime minister Rishi Sunak’s climate “apathy”.

The NHS is at the front for the Daily Mail, who say new dentists will be “forced to treat health service patients”.

The Daily Mirror reports on the Kevin Spacey court case, with the court hearing he was a “sexual bully”.

And the Daily Star takes aim at Australia, with a change to immigration laws meaning Brits can “enjoy the good life Down Under”.

