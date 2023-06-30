Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 19:11

Road block lifted but still no sign of 'missing person' in Donegal

The road to the Slieve League cliffs and viewing platform was shut as search teams including gardaí, the Irish Coast Guard and the Donegal Mountain Rescue combed the area.
Stephen Maguire

Gardaí have lifted a road block to one of Donegal's main tourist attractions following a search for a missing person in recent days.

It followed reports that a person had been seriously assaulted in the area.

There has still been no confirmation as to the identity of the missing person despite speculation that it is a man in his 60s from Northern Ireland.

Two people, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were arrested on Monday last but released without charge on Tuesday evening.

The assault is alleged to have happened on Saturday night/Sunday morning last.

The Garda Water Unit did temporarily switch their search to the nearby Teelin Pier yesterday but divers have now moved away from this area.

While Slieve League has now reopened, it is believed there is still a Garda operation on-going and not all areas of the cliffs may be accessible to the public.

The Sliabh Liag Experience, which incorporates a number of local businesses, said they "welcome you back as Gardai re-open access to Sliabh Liag."

"We've all given full support to the gardaí during their extensive investigations. It's been a long week but we're ready, we welcome you all again."

A shuttle bus service to the viewing area at Bunglás will also reopen again tomorrow morning from 10.10am.

