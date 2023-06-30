Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 08:38

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

The RTÉ payments scandal and revelations about a 'slush fund' at the national broadcaster dominate Friday's front pages.

The Irish Times, Irish Examiner and Irish Independent all lead with stories on the 'slush fund' for sports junkets.

The Echo leads with a story on a teenager who has received a €14 million settlement over the care he received at birth.

The RTÉ 'slush fund' also makes the front pages of the Irish Daily Mail, Irish Sun and The Herald.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on the muder of a woman in Derry.

The Irish News leads with a poll that has found a majority of people believe the Windsor Framework has been good for Northern Ireland.

NHS reforms, Rwanda deportations and the cost of living fight for the spotlight on the front pages of Friday’s UK newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph concentrates on what UK prime minister Rishi Sunak describes as the “most radical” reform of the NHS, which it says will build an “army of apprentice medics” and save £10 billion.

The unveiling of the plan features on the front of The Times, which says the blueprint will raise the NHS workforce by 200,000.

And the Daily Express also concentrates on the reform, labelling it “Rishi’s radical plan to fix NHS”.

All three also make mention of the legal ruling on the plan to deport migrants to Rwanda which takes centre stage in other titles.

The Guardian says the Conservatives are in danger of a “bitter legal feud” after the ruling while Metro says months of wrangling lie ahead after Mr Sunak vowed to appeal.

His views dominate the front of the Daily Mail, which says “we should decide who comes here, not criminal gangs”.

The Independent combines the legal ruling with the Privileges Committee report on allies of Boris Johnson during their partygate report, asking if Thursday was “the day the Tories lost the election?”.

There is no main headline on the Daily Mirror which gives its entire front page over to a letter from seven-year-old Poppy to Rishi Sunak as part of the paper’s free school meals for all campaign.

Mortgage deals make the front page of the i, which reports on the big six banks raising their rate, while the Financial Times says British people are tapping into their savings at record levels.

And the Daily Star continues its war of words with boffins.

Gardaí Water Unit switch Donegal missing person search to local pier

Gardaí Water Unit switch Donegal missing person search to local pier

