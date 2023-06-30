Three arrested as gardaí seize drugs worth €100,000 in Finglas

James Cox

Gardaí arrested three people and seized drugs worth over €100,000 in the course of an operation in the Finglas area on Thursday.

As part of Operation Tara, two residential properties in the Finglas area were searched under warrant on Thursday evening. In the course of the searches quantities of cocaine worth €18,000 and cannabis herb worth €90,000 were seized (pending analysis).

Three maen, one aged in his late teens and two in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the investigation and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning at a garda station in West Dublin.

The operation was led by the K-District drugs unit with assistance from local Detective units, community policing units and the Garda dog unit.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.