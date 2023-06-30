Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 06:35

Ireland set to hit hottest June on record

Met Éireann said that persistently warm day and nights resulted in the record-breaking month
Ireland set to hit hottest June on record

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

This month will be the hottest June on record, forecaster Met Éireann has said, surpassing the previous record that held for 83 years.

June 2023 will be more than half a degree higher than the previous record set in June 1940.

Provisional data shows that Ireland has experienced its first June with an average temperature above 16C.

The highest temperature of 2023 so far, 28.8C, was reported at Oak Park in Co Carlow on June 13th, and marks the third year in a row that a temperature at or above this value has been recorded in Ireland.

As well as climate change making these record-breaking temperatures more likely, a marine heatwave off the coast has brought extreme sea-surface temperatures to Irish shores recently.

Met Éireann climatologist Paul Moore said that although temperatures have fallen in recent days, they will not prevent this month from being a record-breaker.

He added: “This year’s particularly warm June is part of an observed warming trend and our research shows that this trend will continue. Our recently published Translate project provides a reminder that right across society we need to understand and plan for a changing climate.

“An average monthly temperature of greater than 16C has been seen in July and August, but never before in June. June 2023 was well above normal due to persistent warm days and nights.

“Twenty-three of 25 Met Eireann primary weather stations are showing their warmest June on record. In early June, cool easterly winds on the east coast meant that Phoenix Park and Dublin Airport stations were cooler but they still show their warmest June since 1976.”

Met Éireann researcher Dr Padraig Flattery said that as climate change continues, further records are likely to be broken and more frequent and extreme weather events are likely to hit Ireland.

“A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture (about 7 per cent for every 1C of warming) and warmer waters, in turn, provide more energy for storms and can contribute to extreme rainfall events.”

Met Éireann said that during June, and especially over the past two weeks, Ireland has seen nine days of intense thunderstorm activity, with heavy downpours, lightning and hail at times.

Dramatic flooding was experienced in parts of Dublin during that period.

Although prolonged thunderstorms are not normal in Ireland, it is more likely as the climate warms, the forecaster added.

More in this section

Man who threw soup at artwork in climate change protest to pay clean up costs Man who threw soup at artwork in climate change protest to pay clean up costs
Dublin Bus confirms 16 bus drivers faced dismissal over use of mobile phone while driving Dublin Bus confirms 16 bus drivers faced dismissal over use of mobile phone while driving
Motorcyclist (30s) dies in collision with car in Co Sligo Motorcyclist (30s) dies in collision with car in Co Sligo
weathermet eireannirishjune
Gardaí Water Unit switch Donegal missing person search to local pier

Gardaí Water Unit switch Donegal missing person search to local pier

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more