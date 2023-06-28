Watch live: RTÉ appears before Oireachtas Media Committee

Additional reporting by PA.

Representatives from RTÉ are appearing before the Oireachtas Media Committee following revelations concerns payments to former Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes, who resigned from her position on Monday, is not appearing before the committee on health grounds. Jim Jennings, RTÉ's director of content, also informed the committee of his inability to attend.

Watch the hearing live below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br>

Members of RTÉ's board and executive have arrived at Leinster House to give evidence to the joint committee on tourism, culture, arts, sport and media, following a scandal over misstated payments to star presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Chairwoman of the board Siun Ni Raghallaigh, board member Anne O’Leary, and staff representative to the board Robert Shortt arrived together.

Interim deputy director-general Adrian Lynch, commercial director Geraldine O’Leary, strategy director Rory Coveney and chief financial officer Richard Collins arrived a short time later.

RTÉ board chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh has expressed “profound regret” about the misreported payments scandal, telling members of the Oireachtas Media Committee that the broadcaster “fell far short of the standards expected of us as an organisation”.

At the opening of a meeting of the media scrutiny committee, Ms Ní Raghallaigh said: “I apologise for this egregious breach of trust with the public.

“I am also mindful that this committee, and others, were in the past presented with information that was simply untrue. That was a breach of trust with you, the elected members of the Oireachtas, for which we sincerely apologise.

“The public, RTÉ staff, and public representatives are angry and hurt.

“We know that our bond of trust with the public is tarnished.

“We know that trust is precious, and that once lost, trust is difficult to regain.

“Step by step we will work to rebuild that trust.

“We will not flinch in this regard. We know that this will be challenging, but we are committed to doing so, in order that confidence in Ireland’s national public service broadcaster can be restored.”

RTÉ commercial director Geraldine O'Leary (left), interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch (centre) and chief financial officer Richard Collins (right) arriving at Leinster House. Photo: PA Images

She also used her opening statement to restate how the issues were identified during a routine audit of the 2022 accounts, and addressed questions around whether Tubridy was paid an exit fee at the end of a contract in 2019.

“For the record, I want to confirm that he did not receive an exit fee,” she said.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said RTÉ was committed to working closely with the Government commissioned external review of the broadcaster.

She added: “I also wish at this point to acknowledge the upset and distress being caused to the independent production sector in Ireland, a community I know well. Their wellbeing is very much contingent on the wellbeing of RTÉ also.

“As I have said previously, RTÉ is an organisation of more than 1,800 people. I apologise to each and every one of them for the distress they are experiencing as they deal with the shadow that has fallen over this organisation.

“I want to assure this committee and the public that the board is committed to ensuring that we get full clarity on this, that there is accountability for it, and that it never happens again.”

RTÉ commercial director Geraldine O’Leary has said she “did not construct” the tripartite deal involving the national broadcaster, star presenter Ryan Tubridy, and Renault as a commercial partner.

“I was not in the room, I was not part of the negotiations.”

Responding to a question at the media committee member from Sinn Fein TD Imelda Munster, Ms O’Leary said: “When the negotiations had been done. I was advised by the then CFO and the director general there was a commercial element being introduced to this multi-annual talent deal, which was the first time anything like this had come to me.”

On two occasions, Tubridy’s agent raised invoices of €75,000 with a barter company – typically a middle party in a business negotiation.

The invoices for the payments referenced “consultancy fees”.

Asked if she advocated for the payments to be listed as consultancy fees, Ms O’Leary said she could not remember the “precise detail”.

She said there was an urgency to pay the invoices.

RTÉ chief financial officer Richard Collins said he had no oversight of the barter account payments relating to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

“You’ve got to understand, the barter account was under the control of the commercial division – outside of finance.

“The director-general obviously took a close interest in this barter account. These transactions were processed through the barter account.”

He said he was oblivious to the payments under the barter account: “They came on my radar when they were raised by the auditors in March 2023.”

Mr Collins said when the misstated figures for Tubridy’s earnings were published, the finance division “can only report what we know and what we’re told”.

RTÉ chief financial officer Richard Collins said the mis-stated fees for Ryan Tubridy between 2017-2019 relate to a loyalty bonus he was owed which was credited against his earnings.

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster asked Mr Collins about the €120,000 of previously undisclosed payments from RTÉ to Mr Tubridy between 2017-2019.

Mr Collins said: “This was an adjustment that was made to the figures.

“Basically, in short, Ryan Tubridy was due a loyalty bonus at the end of his contract of €120,000.

“That was never paid, was never accrued from the accounts, but for an unexplained reason that €120,000 was credited against his earnings between 2017 and 2019.

“That’s under investigation at the moment by [external financial services firm] Grant Thornton.”

He said this was signed off by former director general Dee Forbes and the CFO of the time.

RTÉ commercial director Geraldine O’Leary has categorically said the decision to use the barter account for payments relating to star presenter Ryan Tubridy was made by former director general Dee Forbes.

Responding to a question from Fine Gael senator Micheal Carrigy, she said to her knowledge no other “talent deal” had come through the commercial department prior to the tripartite deal involving Mr Tubridy and a commercial partner.

RTÉ interim deputy director-general Adrian Lynch has said that underwriting commercial payments to Ryan Tubridy should never have happened and led to incorrect fee figures being published.

He said the verbal guarantee made on May 7th, 2020, by RTÉ to underwrite the commercial payments to Mr Tubridy was “critical” and the “significant thing at the centre of this”.

When the sponsor did pull out, he told the committee that “RTÉ should have declared Ryan Tubridy’s earnings”.

He said he was not aware of the full aspects of the commercial deal.

“I had absolutely no awareness of how this deal was operationalised, in terms of where it was paid from or the relationship with the client, no.”

He added: “What happened here was, it comes back to the underwriting of this arrangement, because RTÉ should never underwrite a commercial agreement and, in relation to a talent, to say that they will pay out of public funds to that talent.

“So that is what then led to incorrect figures being published, completely lacking in transparency and a complete breach of corporate governance.”