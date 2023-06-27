Emerald Park reveals designs of two new rollercoasters

Muireann Duffy

Emerald Park has revealed the designs of two new rollarcoasters which will be added to the park next year.

Construstion of the two rides at the attraction in Ashbourne, Co Meath began in August 2022, with 85 construction jobs created during the process.

Emerald Park has now unveiled 3D models of the two rollercoasters, which are expected to be ready next spring. The names of the two rides are yet to be announced.

The larger of the two will be a 'suspended thrill coaster', with the track running overhead. Measuring 750m in length and peaking at 32m in height, the ride will reach speeds of up to 90km/h.

The second will be a 'family boomerang', described as a more "family friendly riding experience". The 450m-ride will have a highest track point of 25m and reach speeds of 60km/h.

In addition, the park will also open a new 6.5 acre Celtic-themed area, Tír na nÓg, which will include a theme park classic waveswinger, as well as more food and retail options.

Referencing the Land of Eternal Youth from Irish mythology, the area will lead to the creation of 40 new jobs at the park.

"We have been working on this for five years with a huge amount of thought, investment, design and research into this area and have taken every aspect of the theming and all audiences into consideration," Emerald Park's general manager Charles Coyle said.

"We will be keeping the 3D model at Emerald Park for the summer, but we are then going to take it out on the road at some central locations around the country so people can see exactly what expect at Emerald Park in 2024," he added.