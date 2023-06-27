Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 10:50

Emerald Park reveals designs of two new rollercoasters

The new rides are due to be ready early next year
Emerald Park reveals designs of two new rollercoasters

Muireann Duffy

Emerald Park has revealed the designs of two new rollarcoasters which will be added to the park next year.

Construstion of the two rides at the attraction in Ashbourne, Co Meath began in August 2022, with 85 construction jobs created during the process.

Emerald Park has now unveiled 3D models of the two rollercoasters, which are expected to be ready next spring. The names of the two rides are yet to be announced.

The larger of the two will be a 'suspended thrill coaster', with the track running overhead. Measuring 750m in length and peaking at 32m in height, the ride will reach speeds of up to 90km/h.

The second will be a 'family boomerang', described as a more "family friendly riding experience". The 450m-ride will have a highest track point of 25m and reach speeds of 60km/h.

In addition, the park will also open a new 6.5 acre Celtic-themed area, Tír na nÓg, which will include a theme park classic waveswinger, as well as more food and retail options.

Referencing the Land of Eternal Youth from Irish mythology, the area will lead to the creation of 40 new jobs at the park.

"We have been working on this for five years with a huge amount of thought, investment, design and research into this area and have taken every aspect of the theming and all audiences into consideration," Emerald Park's general manager Charles Coyle said.

"We will be keeping the 3D model at Emerald Park for the summer, but we are then going to take it out on the road at some central locations around the country so people can see exactly what expect at Emerald Park in 2024," he added.

More in this section

Gardaí claim their continued suspensions are unlawful Gardaí claim their continued suspensions are unlawful
Meta granted extension over data transfer decision Meta granted extension over data transfer decision
Mortgage approvals for first-time buyers reach new highs despite rising interest rates Mortgage approvals for first-time buyers reach new highs despite rising interest rates
meathashbournerollercoasteremerald parktír na nóg
'Cowardly attack' of Ukrainian actor near Abbey Theatre condemned

'Cowardly attack' of Ukrainian actor near Abbey Theatre condemned

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more