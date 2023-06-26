Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 20:07

Councillor Daithí de Róiste elected as new Lord Mayor of Dublin

Cllr de Róiste will succeed Cllr Caroline Conroy
Councillor Daithí de Róiste elected as new Lord Mayor of Dublin

Muireann Duffy

Fianna Fáil Councillor Daithí de Róiste has been elected as the new Lord Mayor of Dublin following a vote at Dublin City Council's annual meeting on Monday evening.

Cllr de Róiste will become the city's 355th Lord Mayor, succeeding the Green Party's Caroline Conroy.

Cllr de Róiste was elected to the council in 2014, aged 26, representing the Ballyfermot/Drimnagh area.

Claire O'Connor (FF) was elected Deputy Lord Mayor, taking over from Darcy Lonergan (Green Party).

More in this section

Donegal man who sexually assaulted his partner's sister jailed for 18 months Donegal man who sexually assaulted his partner's sister jailed for 18 months
Meta granted extension over data transfer decision Meta granted extension over data transfer decision
Cork drowning victim named as Polish mother of two Cork drowning victim named as Polish mother of two
dublindublin city councillord mayorballyfermotfianna faildrimnaghcaroline conroydaithí de róisteclaire o'connor
Gardaí claim their continued suspensions are unlawful

Gardaí claim their continued suspensions are unlawful

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more