Councillor Daithí de Róiste elected as new Lord Mayor of Dublin

Muireann Duffy

Fianna Fáil Councillor Daithí de Róiste has been elected as the new Lord Mayor of Dublin following a vote at Dublin City Council's annual meeting on Monday evening.

Cllr de Róiste will become the city's 355th Lord Mayor, succeeding the Green Party's Caroline Conroy.

WATCH: Dublin City has a new Lord Mayor, congratulations to @daithideroiste @LordMayorDublin pic.twitter.com/2NWOusIgAE — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) June 26, 2023

Cllr de Róiste was elected to the council in 2014, aged 26, representing the Ballyfermot/Drimnagh area.

Claire O'Connor (FF) was elected Deputy Lord Mayor, taking over from Darcy Lonergan (Green Party).