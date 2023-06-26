Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 17:08

Challenge over €800m search and rescue contract admitted to Commercial Court

Texas USA-based helicopter services group CHC Ireland DAC has brought the challenge against the Minister for Transport
Challenge over €800m search and rescue contract admitted to Commercial Court

High Court reporters

A challenge to the awarding of the contract for the State's €800 million search and rescue service has been admitted to the fast-track Commercial Court.

Texas USA-based helicopter services group CHC Ireland DAC has brought the challenge against the Minister for Transport, who last month announced the preferred bidder was Bristow Ireland Ltd, a subsidiary of the US-based Bristow Group.

CHC claims there are a number of flaws related to the conduct of the tendering competition.

On Monday, Mr Justice Denis McDonald admitted CHC's proceedings to the commercial list on the application of the Minister and on consent from CHC.

The court heard the automatic suspension of the awarding of the contract applies when such challenges are brought.

Douglas Clarke SC, for the Minister, said it was an important contract estimated to be worth some €800 million over 10 years from 2025. His side was seeking an early date for the hearing of an application from his side to lift the automatic suspension.

He said a decision on the suspension was urgent in circumstances where a crucial two-year transition period (of the service from the old contractor to the new contractor) was due to begin next Saturday. His client was concerned about any slippage during that transition period.

Catherine Donnelly SC, for CHC, said her client would require more time than the Minister's side sought to prepare for the application to lift the suspension.

The judge listed the application for hearing in three weeks. Bristow has been joined as a notice party in the case.

The court heard that due to the commercial sensitivity of certain information, only redacted papers would be made available to others including the media.

CHC was awarded the current contract in 2012 for 10 years when it was valued at €500 million. Prior to that, the Air Corps had provided the rescue services.

The new contract will provide for helicopter services for 10 years and five years for fixed-wing services. After five years, the fixed-wing services can be transferred to the Air Corps.

It is the first time that fixed-wing services have formed part of the search and rescue contract.

It will also provide for the day and nighttime operation of four helicopter bases in Sligo, Shannon, Waterford and Dublin.

More in this section

Meta granted extension over data transfer decision Meta granted extension over data transfer decision
Woman jailed for sexual abuse of two boys Woman jailed for sexual abuse of two boys
Cork drowning victim named as Polish mother of two Cork drowning victim named as Polish mother of two
high courtminister for transportcontractcommerical courtair corpschc ireland
Gardaí claim their continued suspensions are unlawful

Gardaí claim their continued suspensions are unlawful

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more