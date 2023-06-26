Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 08:47

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

The RTÉ payments scandal, a drop in house prices and the Wagner Group's attempted coup in Russia are among the topics that feature on Monday's front pages.

The controversy over payments to Ryan Tubridy and the attempted coup in Russia make the front page of The Irish Times.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on a Daft.ie report which found a drop in house prices.

RTÉ staff want Dee Forbes, who has since resigned, to appear before an Oireachtas committee, the Irish Independent reports.

The Echo leads with a story on calls for extra gardaí on the streets of Cork city.

TDs will question RTÉ on the payments scandal, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Irish Sun labels the scandal, 'RTÉ's web of deceit'.

The Herald leads with a story on teenagers arrested over a 'stolen car rampage'.

Vladimir Putin, Elton John and Sarah Ferguson vie for attention on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

While pictures of Elton’s Glastonbury headlining set feature on most UK front pages, events in Russia and the Ferguson's health lead the majority of titles.

The Times, which covers both stories on its front page, says the UK government have warned Britain to prepare for the fall of Mr Putin after the weekend rebellion of Wagner Group forces.

The Guardian has a similar view, reporting on US secretary of state Anthony Blinken saying the uprising revealed “real cracks” in the Putin regime.

Mr Putin’s silence on the “mutiny that rocked the Kremlin” is the focus of the i, while the Metro says the “chaos” gives Ukraine “treasons to be cheerful”.

While Russia and Glastonbury figure heavily on other front pages, the news of the Duchess of York’s cancer diagnosis leads both The Sun and the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Mail and Daily Express also concentrate on Fergie, saying she is in recovery after a successful breast cancer operation.

The Prince of Wales is the focus The Daily Telegraph as he unveils a project designed to help end homelessness, which he declares is his “life’s work”.

Rishi Sunak is the subject of The Independent digital edition’s front page as it says Labour has accused the UK prime minister of dirty tricks in an “ugly culture war” to win votes.

And the Daily Star concentrates on the hot weather with a warning of snakes as the UK is hit by five heatwaves in the coming weeks.

