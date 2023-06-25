Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 18:05

Woman dies after being pulled from sea off Co Cork beach

The Coast Guard and Gardaí were involved in a sea rescue operation initiated at Ballycroneen Beach in Cloyne
Woman dies after being pulled from sea off Co Cork beach

David Young, PA

A woman in her 30s has died after an incident in the water off a beach in Co Cork.

The Coast Guard and Gardaí were involved in the sea rescue operation initiated at Ballycroneen Beach, Cloyne, shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

The woman was airlifted by Coast Guard helicopter to Cork University Hospital in a critical condition. She later died, gardaí confirmed.

During the operation, a young boy was rescued from the rocks by a Coast Guard helicopter. He had non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

More in this section

Gardaí renew appeal for information on fatal Monaghan hit-and-run collision Gardaí renew appeal for information on fatal Monaghan hit-and-run collision
Man arrested for robbery of retail premises in Newbridge Man arrested for robbery of retail premises in Newbridge
Irish Water is failing to meet over half of its targets, according to industry regulator Irish Water is failing to meet over half of its targets, according to industry regulator
co corkirishseacloyne
Man dies following workplace incident in Wexford

Man dies following workplace incident in Wexford

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more