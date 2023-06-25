Woman dies after being pulled from sea off Co Cork beach

David Young, PA

A woman in her 30s has died after an incident in the water off a beach in Co Cork.

The Coast Guard and Gardaí were involved in the sea rescue operation initiated at Ballycroneen Beach, Cloyne, shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

The woman was airlifted by Coast Guard helicopter to Cork University Hospital in a critical condition. She later died, gardaí confirmed.

During the operation, a young boy was rescued from the rocks by a Coast Guard helicopter. He had non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí said investigations into the incident are ongoing.