Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 15:18

Thunderstorm warning in place for 17 counties

The alert will remain in place until 7pm on Sunday
Thunderstorm warning in place for 17 counties

Muireann Duffy

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been put in place for much of the country, lasting until Sunday evening.

The alert was issued by Met Éireann at 2.20pm on Sunday, and will remain in place until 7pm.

Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford and all of Leinster are included in the warning.

A similar alert has also been issued by the UK Met Office, covering Antrim, Armagh and Down from 2pm to 7pm on Sunday.

It comes as temperatures are expected to slump slightly next week, with highest temperatures in the high teens to low 20s.

More in this section

Man dies following workplace incident in Wexford Man dies following workplace incident in Wexford
Man arrested for robbery of retail premises in Newbridge Man arrested for robbery of retail premises in Newbridge
Irish Water is failing to meet over half of its targets, according to industry regulator Irish Water is failing to meet over half of its targets, according to industry regulator
weathermet eireannforecastthunderstormthunder
Gardaí renew appeal for information on fatal Monaghan hit-and-run collision

Gardaí renew appeal for information on fatal Monaghan hit-and-run collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more