Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 20:35

Man (40s) killed in Meath single-vehicle collision

The crash occurred at Piercetown, near Dunboyne
Muireann Duffy

A man has been killed in a single-vehicle collision in Co Meath.

The man, aged in his 40s, was the driver and sole occupant of the car which crashed on the R154 at Piercetown, near Dunboyne, at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

The driver was taken from the scene to St James' Hospital in Dublin where he was later pronounced dead.

The road remains closed to traffic to allow for a technical examination of the scene to be carried out. Local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, including road users with dash cam footage, to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01-801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

gardaicollisionmeathroad deathdunboynepiercetown
