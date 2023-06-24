Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 15:43

Police treating fire in Lisburn as arson attack

Three people were in the property at the time of the fire
David Young, PA

A fire at a property in Lisburn which had three people inside is being treated as an arson attack.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment following the overnight blaze in the Lawnmount Crescent area. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers received a report of a fire shortly after 1.10am and police and firefighters attended the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is believed at this stage that an accelerant was used to start the blaze at the front door of the property.”

“Our inquiries to establish the circumstances of the fire, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information which could assist, to get in touch.

“We would particularly like to speak to the occupants of a white coloured vehicle believed to have been in the area at around the time of the incident.”

police northern ireland fire psni lisburn arson
