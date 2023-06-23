Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 15:17

Diageo calls for appeals against €200m Newbridge brewery to be dismissed

That is according to MD of McGill Planning, Trevor Sadler who has told An Bord Pleanala on behalf of Diageo that two appeals lodged against the grant of permission should be dismissed claiming that one is invalid.
Diageo calls for appeals against €200m Newbridge brewery to be dismissed

Gordon Deegan

Diageo’s planned €200 million brewery for a greenfield site outside Newbridge, Co Kildare, "is an extremely important project" for the drinks company that is "subject to significant programme pressures," a planning consultant has said.

Trevor Sadler, managing director of McGill Planning, told An Bord Pleanála on behalf of Diageo that two appeals lodged against the grant of permission should be dismissed, claiming that one is invalid.

The two appeals lodged last month by Athy man John Lynch and Sustainability 2050 potentially stall Diageo’s plan by up to 12 months due to the current backlog of appeals to be dealt with at the appeals board.

However, as part of a 142-page rebuttal submission against the appeals, Mr Sadler said that Diageo looks forward to a favourable decision by An Bord Pleanála “as expeditiously as possible”.

The new brewery for Littleconnell is to provide a major jobs boost to the Kildare area providing up to 1,000 jobs during the 20-month construction period and will lead to the creation of a further 70 jobs when operational.

The new facility, which will operate 24 hours per day 365 days a year, is to brew lagers and ales including Rockshore, Harp, Hop House 13, Smithwick’s, Kilkenny and Carlsberg.

Mr Sadler states that the proposed new brewery is central to Diageo’s corporate plans and with the St James’s Gate facility becoming very restrictive due to its historic city centre location, the new brewery will allow the transfer of lagers and ales to the new facility.

One of the appellants, John Lynch, believes the brewery should instead be built in Athy.

In response, Mr Sadler told the appeals board “there is little merit to many of the grounds appeal made, which in the main stem from the appellant’s conviction that the proposed brewery should be located in Athy not Newbridge”.

Mr Sadler said the justification outlined by Mr Lynch is shown to be either irrelevant to this planning application or stem from a misinterpretation of the impact of the proposal and the site context.

Mr Sadler said the Sustainability 2050 should be declared invalid as the appellant made no submission when the case was before the local authority.

He said Diageo is responding to the contents of the Sustainability 2050 appeal on a without prejudice basis and has asked the appeals board to dismiss the allegations made in the appeal.

More in this section

TD calls for Dee Forbes to explain undeclared payments to Ryan Tubridy TD calls for Dee Forbes to explain undeclared payments to Ryan Tubridy
Dublin City Council begins work on homes for older people Dublin City Council begins work on homes for older people
High temperatures and humidity expected this weekend High temperatures and humidity expected this weekend
an bord pleanálanewbridgediageotrevor sadler
Family of young mother who died in Limerick hospital settle action against HSE

Family of young mother who died in Limerick hospital settle action against HSE

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more