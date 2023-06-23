RTÉ confirm director general Dee Forbes was suspended amid Tubridy payment scandal

James Cox

RTÉ has confirmed director general Dee Forbes was suspended on Wednesday as controversy over undeclared payments to Ryan Tubridy deepens.

A statement from the RTÉ board read: "The RTÉ Board confirms that Dee Forbes, the Director General was suspended from her employment on Wednesday 21 June 2023.

"There are processes on-going and RTÉ must be mindful of its legal responsibilities and the rights of individuals.

"RTÉ will not be commenting further on this issue at this time."

Mr Tubridy has said he was surprised to learn of errors by RTÉ regrading his remuneration and issues surrounding separate payments made to him under a commercial deal.

Regarding the latter, the presenter received €150,000 from RTÉ in 2022, in addition to his reported annual remuneration.

The matter was the subject of an independent review carried out by Grant Thornton after the issue was raised in March, the findings of which have since been received by RTÉ's board and the audit and risk committee.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, RTÉ confirmed the payments which prompted the investigation were separate from Mr Tubridy's annual remunerations, and were instead part of a deal in which the State broadcaster guaranteed the presenter an additional annual income of €75,000, "which was intended to come from a commercial partner".

RTÉ said Mr Tubridy received the first of these €75,000 payments from a commercial partner in July 2020, "in exchange for a number of personal appearances a year", with the broadcaster in turn issuing the commercial partner with a credit note, reducing the firm's sponsorship bill.

However, the commercial partner subsequently chose not to renew the deal, so, having guaranteed and unwritten the agreement, RTÉ said it instead made the payments directly to Mr Tubridy, via his agent.

RTÉ said it made two of these €75,000 payments, totalling €150,000, in respect of 2021 and 2022. Both of these payments were paid to Mr Tubridy in 2022, the broadcaster added.

The statment noted the two payments were included in RTÉ's barter account in 2022 for €115,380 each (€230,760 total), inclusive of fees incurred during the process.

On receiving Grant Thornton's findings, RTÉ launched its own review into Mr Tubridy's remunerations, finding the amounts were understated by €120,000 over the three-year period spanning 2017-2019.

"The circumstances that led to this understatement by RTÉ are currently under examination," the statement added.

In light of these findings, RTÉ confirmed Mr Tubridy's annual remuneration was €545,000 in 2019 and €515,000 in 2021.

The chairperson of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee, Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley had called for Ms Forbes to come back before the committee to explain the payments to Mr Tubridy.

Mr Stanley was speaking on Newstalk Breakfast and on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland when he said the national broadcaster had been involved in “dodgy accountancy practices".

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) working for RTÉ will be held today.

Seamus Dooley from the National Union of Journalists said it will be tough for RTÉ to start re-building trust.

Mr Dooley told Newstalk: "The agreement to pay additional sums to Ryan Tubridy occurred at a time when RTÉ was pleading poverty, when it was seeking pay cuts, when RTÉ was enforcing austerity measures.

"And all the time this was going on in the background, that's a significant breach of trust, and that undermines the trust that is at the heart of industrial relations... and trust is hard won and easily lost so there's a lot of work for RTÉ to be done at this stage."