Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 10:10

Teenager arrested as gardaí seize €120,000 worth of ketamine

Gardaí arrested a teenager who was in possession of €600 worth of cannabis at a Dublin property on Thursday, before discovering ketamine worth €120,000 in a follow-up search
James Cox

Gardaí arrested a teenager who was in possession of €600 worth of cannabis at a Dublin property on Thursday, before discovering ketamine worth €120,000 in a follow-up search.

The seizures were made during an operation conducted in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on Thursday as part of Operation Tara.

As a result of investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, gardaí from the Clondalkin District Drug Unit assisted by gardaí from the Ballyfermot Detective Unit conducted an operation at Corkagh Park on Thursday.

At approximately 6pm, gardaí searched a male in his late teens who was found to be in possession of approximately €600 worth of suspected cannabis. He was arrested and taken to a garda station in Dublin. He has since been released pending further investigations.

During a follow-up search of the immediate area, gardaí seized a package hidden in undergrowth which contained approximately €120,000 of suspected ketamine.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

dublindrug seizuresgardaiclondalkincannabisketamineoperation tara
