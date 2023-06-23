Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 08:46

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Revelations about RTÉ's undeclared pay to Ryan Tubridy dominate Friday's front pages.

The Irish Times, Irish Examiner and Irish Independent all lead with the 'crisis' facing the national broadcaster over the pay revelations.

The Echo leads with a story on the lack of rental accommodation in Cork city.

The Irish Daily Star, 'Late Late Dough', and The Herald, 'Savings  Private for Ryan', also lead with stories on Ryan Tubridy's pay.

The implosion of the missing submersible claiming the lives of five people dominated Britain’s front pages on Friday, alongside the increase in interest rates which have sparked fears of a recession.

The Daily Express says the Titanic has claimed the lives of five more people after a remotely operated vehicle found debris from the Titan submersible.

Metro and the Daily Mirror both report on the implosion of the submersible that went missing on Sunday, killing five people.

The Daily Mail and The Sun show pictures of the five lives lost on the missing submersible.

Meanwhile, The Times features both the submersible implosion and the hike in mortgage rates on its front page.

The Guardian highlights the ongoing economic turmoil in Britain, saying due to inflation banks have raised interest rates to a 15-year high.

The Financial Times reports interest rates have been raised to 5 per cent in an effort to combat inflation.

The i says Rishi Sunak has ruled out tax cuts after the interest rate hike.

The Daily Telegraph says the US has been accused of turning against the UK over Nato by blocking British defence secretary Ben Wallace’s run for the secretary general role.

And the Daily Star says the boss of a water firm has blamed the hot summer and wet winter for leaks in their water pipes.

