Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 13:22

Tánaiste ‘worried’ about debate on college campuses after he was heckled

Micheál Martin said the ‘very purpose of being a student’ is to be open to different views and perspectives.
Tánaiste ‘worried’ about debate on college campuses after he was heckled

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he is “worried” about third-level institutions not facilitating debates over fear of disruption on campuses.

His comments came after the first day of the Government’s Consultative Forum on International Security Policy at University College Cork was disrupted by protest.

Speaking to reporters during a break in proceedings, Mr Martin said: “To me, the very purpose of being a student is to be open to different views and different perspectives, but have that then in a respectful way.

Consultative Forum on International Security Policy
Anti-Nato protesters disrupted the opening address. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

“That’s something in terms of the future of our democracy that we need to protect.”

He added: “It’s not just cancel culture. I think it’s people with a particular viewpoint on the world saying nobody else can have another viewpoint.”

Reflecting on his own time as a student at University College Cork, Mr Martin said debate in the past listened to all views.

 

He said: “I think we need more of that is all I’m saying. What worries me about protests of this kind is that many third-level institutions are now shying away from debate because they’re afraid of this kind of thing.

“They’re afraid of disruption, afraid of trouble in the campus, so: ‘Better that we don’t have any debates’.

“I mean, I worry about the campuses of today in the future. In my time, we had excited debates, angry debates, on the campus, but there were debates.

“In the modern era, you know, there’s a tendency that in order to avoid any sort of potential trouble or disruptions ‘let’s not have any debate’.

Consultative Forum on International Security Policy
Tánaiste Micheál Martin speaking to members of the media following the opening session of the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

“Academic institutions should be the centrepiece of good evidence-based inquiry, good solid debates, and should be spaces where people can become more informed, get more insights and then formulate your own views.”

Asked about his reaction to the protests during the forum, the Tanaiste said he had “anticipated” some disruption.

 

He criticised the demonstrators who were removed from the lecture hall by gardaí.

“I’m a democrat, I believe in free speech, I believe in peaceful protest as well. But I also believe that people should allow others speak.”

He later added: “To try and shut down the debate is not the right approach.”

More in this section

Aer Lingus announces new route from Shannon to Paris Aer Lingus announces new route from Shannon to Paris
All of your questions answered before the World Cup kicks off All of your questions answered before the World Cup kicks off
Court quashes permission for 204 homes in Rathcoole Court quashes permission for 204 homes in Rathcoole
micheal martinirishdebateuccfree speechsecurityconsultative forum on international security policy
European court rules Ireland did not discriminate against women refused child benefit

European court rules Ireland did not discriminate against women refused child benefit

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more