Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 07:29

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

A look at the main headlines in Wednesday’s papers.
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Changes to the Special Criminal Court, and the search for the Titan submersible are among the headlines in today's papers.

The Irish Times leads with a review that calls for the reform of the Special Criminal Court as part of a repeal of the emergency legislation.

The Irish Examiner also leads with this review, along with claims from the BAM that the new National Children's Hospital is not yet fully designed.

The Echo leads with a picture of convicted killer and rapist Ian Horgan who has been jailed for a hammer attack on a man in Cork.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with pictures of those on board the Titanic explorers vessel that has gone missing, as fears grow over how much oxygen they have left.

The Irish Daily Mirror leads with an Irish diver who is calling on the families affected to remain positive in the search for their loved ones.

The Irish Daily Star reveals a unit of Irish UN peacekeepers were targeted in the same place in Lebanon just months after Sean Rooney was killed.

British papers

The search for a missing submersible with five people on board and the mortgage “time bomb” feature heavily across the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Daily Express and the Mirror share the same headline, saying they are praying for a miracle in the search for the submersible, which is missing in the Atlantic Ocean after a trip to visit the wreck of the Titanic.

The Daily Mail says there are 24 hours to save the five people on board, while the Metro shared the last photo taken of the submersible before it went missing.

The Times reports there were previous safety worries about the missing vessel.

The Sun spoke to a man who said he was booked to go on the missing submersible.

And, the Daily Star says the submersible is controlled by a £42 Amazon controller.

The i and the Financial Times focus on Britain’s mortgage crisis, with the British government ruling out financial aid to homeowners.

The Guardian follows the same direction, saying Tories are split over whether to give financial aid to homeowners in hopes to defuse the “mortgage time bomb”.

The Daily Telegraph relay a message from the former chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies who said pandemic lockdowns damaged a generation.

More in this section

Varadkar hopes investment in Ulster University campus deepens cross-border links Varadkar hopes investment in Ulster University campus deepens cross-border links
Everything you need to know about the Consultative Forum on neutrality Everything you need to know about the Consultative Forum on neutrality
Jonathan Dowdall was 'duped' and put in 'firing line' for Regency attack, his lawyers say Jonathan Dowdall was 'duped' and put in 'firing line' for Regency attack, his lawyers say
guardiantimestelegraphmaildaily telegraphfinancial timesindependentpressdaily maileditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily stari
Collins and Ferguson win FAI men's player of the year awards

Collins and Ferguson win FAI men's player of the year awards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more