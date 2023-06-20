Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 14:03

Thunderstorm warning for entire country as intense rainfall floods parts of Dublin

The forecaster is warning of possible flash flooding, power outages and very difficult travelling conditions
Met Éireann has issued a status orange weather warning for the entire country as thunderstorms move across Ireland.

The forecaster is warning of possible flash flooding, power outages and very difficult travelling conditions.

The alert is in place until 6pm on Tuesday.

It comes as parts of Dublin experienced severe flooding after a sudden downpour of rain just before 12pm.

Large parts of Dublin 12 and Dublin 8 were affected by spot flooding and a number of manholes burst open.

Motorists have been warned there will be poor visibility with further downpours expected throughout the day.

Dublin City Council said their teams were in the Crumlin area where an “extremely intense” 12mm of rain fell within a five-minute period.

The Road Safety Authority has advised all road users to take extra care during the thunderstorms.

Road users should check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip, the RSA said.

