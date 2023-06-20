Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 11:48

Chloe Mitchell: Man accused of assisting offender over death remanded in custody

Ryan Johnston Gordon (34), from Nursery Close, Ballymena, appeared in court for a brief hearing on Tuesday.
Chloe Mitchell: Man accused of assisting offender over death remanded in custody

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man charged with assisting an offender over the death of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell has been remanded in custody for a further two weeks.

Ryan Johnston Gordon (34), from Nursery Close, Ballymena, Co Antrim, appeared at the town’s Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing on Tuesday.

A barrister for the defendant told the court there was no application for bail at this time.

Gordon, who appeared by videolink from Maghaberry Prison, was remanded in custody until July 6th.

Chloe Mitchell missing
Vigils were held last week to remember Chloe Mitchell (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday, June 3rd in Ballymena town centre.

Detectives investigating her disappearance launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found over a week later.

Vigils to remember Ms Mitchell were held in her home town and in Belfast last week.

Another man, Brandon John Rainey (26), from James Street in Ballymena, has appeared in court charged with her murder.

More in this section

Nurse took drugs from hospital storage cabinet for personal use Nurse took drugs from hospital storage cabinet for personal use
President's comments on Louise Richardson were 'disgraceful', says forum panellist President's comments on Louise Richardson were 'disgraceful', says forum panellist
Man jailed for sexual abuse of younger sister when they were both children Man jailed for sexual abuse of younger sister when they were both children
ulstercourtsballymenamissingchloe mitchell
Mikey Johnston helps Ireland to much-needed win over Gibraltar

Mikey Johnston helps Ireland to much-needed win over Gibraltar

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more