Chloe Mitchell: Man accused of assisting offender over death remanded in custody

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man charged with assisting an offender over the death of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell has been remanded in custody for a further two weeks.

Ryan Johnston Gordon (34), from Nursery Close, Ballymena, Co Antrim, appeared at the town’s Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing on Tuesday.

A barrister for the defendant told the court there was no application for bail at this time.

Gordon, who appeared by videolink from Maghaberry Prison, was remanded in custody until July 6th.

Vigils were held last week to remember Chloe Mitchell (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday, June 3rd in Ballymena town centre.

Detectives investigating her disappearance launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found over a week later.

Vigils to remember Ms Mitchell were held in her home town and in Belfast last week.

Another man, Brandon John Rainey (26), from James Street in Ballymena, has appeared in court charged with her murder.