Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 08:33

Deloitte to expand Cork workforce with 300 new jobs

The majority of the new roles will be based in the firm's new technology and analytics hub
Deloitte to expand Cork workforce with 300 new jobs

Muireann Duffy

Deloitte has announced plans to double its workforce in Cork within three years with the addition of 300 new roles.

The firm said the expansion will be across all business lines, including audit & assurance, tax & legal, consulting, financial advisory and risk advisory.

The roles will range from experienced hires to graduate roles, the majority of the which will be based in their newly establish technology and analytics hub.

Deloitte Ireland chief executive Harry Goddard said the expanding need for digital, technology and analysis consulting is a common thread in the company's growth nationally.

"Not only are we recruiting to meet this demand, we also believe it is an opportune time to further our commitment to building our existing presence in Cork," he added.

"Our clients in the Munster region develop, manufacture, and sell their products and services throughout the world, and Deloitte’s investment here is a logical step for our business to support those clients in that journey.

"We now have 12 partners based in Cork, working locally, nationally and internationally," Mr Goddard said.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney welcomed the announcement, adding it is a "real boost and vote of confidence in Cork, our economy and Ireland’s future".

More in this section

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Co Clare Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Co Clare
President’s foreign policy comments did not cross a line, says Fine Gael Minister President’s foreign policy comments did not cross a line, says Fine Gael Minister
Three people taken to hospital after assault in Slane, Co Meath Three people taken to hospital after assault in Slane, Co Meath
corksimon coveneyjobsrecruitmentdeloittedeloitte ireland
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more