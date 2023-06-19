Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 08:46

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Co Clare

The woman, aged in her 70s, was a passenger in a car which crashed near Kilrush on Sunday evening
Muireann Duffy

A woman has died in a road traffic collision in Co Clare.

The single-vehicle crash took place on the R483 in the townland of Ballinagun, near Kilrush, shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday.

Gardaí said the car collided with a ditch, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The deceased, a woman aged in her 70s, was a back-seat passenger in the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has since been taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The road remained closed on Monday morning pending a forensic examination of the scene, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly those with camera (including dash cam) footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Kilrush Garda station on 065-908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

