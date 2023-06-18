Sun, 18 Jun, 2023 - 11:07

Three people taken to hospital in Meath after assault at Slane concert

It is believed the assault took place on the grounds of Slane Castle as a clean-up of the concert site continued.
Louise Walsh

Gardaí have launched an investigation after three men were taken to hospital after an assault in Slane, Co Meath on Saturday night.

Two of the men were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and one was brought to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown with non-life threatening injuries

It is believed that two of the men suffered stab wounds in the incident.

In a statement gardai said they could confirm that they "attended an assault involving three men on the grounds of a premises in Slane, Co. Meath on Saturday night, June 17th, 2023 at approximately 11pm.

"All three males were removed to hospital, two men to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda and one man to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown with non-life threatening injuries.

"Investigations are ongoing"

Speaking about the incident. Local councillor Paddy Meade said: "Slane Village is a wonderful place and is a former winner of the friendliness place in Ireland award.

"Last week, 80,000 people passed through the village for a Harry Styles concert with no incident, and so to hear of such an assault is quite shocking and uncharacteristic for our area.

"My thoughts are with the injured in the hope they all have a full recovery."

