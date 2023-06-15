Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 21:58

Gardaí appeal for witnesses over Sligo train accident

Gardaí are particularly keen to speak to passengers on the Dublin to Sligo train service, that arrived in Sligo at 2pm that day, and also passengers on the Dublin to Sligo service that left Sligo at 1pm.
Kenneth Fox

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the train accident in Sligo.

Jessica McLoughlin who was in her 40s was killed on the rail line at Knocks Park near Ballisodare at around 3:25pm Wednesday afternoon.

Her niece in her 20s who sustained broken bones and is still being treated in Sligo University Hospital tonight for non-life threatening injuries.

It comes as Garda forensic experts, inspectors from Iarnród Éireann and the Railway Accident Investigation Unit (RAIU) have all launched separate inquiries into the incident.

Both women are from Cranmore in Sligo town and were walking along the track when they were struck.

As The Irish Times reports, while the investigations are at an early stage, some witnesses said the driver sounded the horn for a prolonged period before the collision.

One eyewitness report, regarded as very reliable, said both women tried to get off the tracks to avoid the oncoming train.

Gardaí believe the women had been on an earlier train that day from Sligo but got off at Collooney, one stop away.

It is not clear why the women alighted at that stop. Investigating gardaí are hopeful Rebecca McLoughlin will be able to assist them when she is well enough to be interviewed.

gardai witnesses iarnrod eireann ireland investigations sligo train accident
