Minister handed pager device used by on-call firefighters during Dáil ‘stunt’

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien was given an alerter device used by on-call firefighters by an opposition TD supporting their industrial action, in a move described as a “stunt” and an “act of theatre”.

The exchange within the Dáil coincided with a protest by retained firefighters outside Leinster House relating to ongoing and escalating industrial action over pay and conditions.

Retained firefighters are not full-time employees and are instead paid a retainer to be on call for fire stations.

Minister Darragh O’Brien was given the device in the Dail (Niall Carson/PA)

The system is designed to provide 24/7 cover, with retained firefighters also receiving a per-callout fee.

Some Independent TDs, as well as deputies from Sinn Féin, Labour and the Social Democrats, expressed their support during the demonstration.

Sinn Féin’s John Brady and the Social Democrats’ Jennifer Whitmore were given alerters by the firefighters who asked them to deliver them to Mr O’Brien, so he could experience the demands they were under.

Approximately one hour later, within the Dáil, Mr Brady’s party colleague Pearse Doherty told Mr O’Brien that the issue of pay for retained firefighters was at “crisis point”.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore with an on-call alerter given to her by a retained firefighter (Cillian Sherlock/PA)

Mr Doherty requested that he make an improved offer on pay and meet the retained firefighters gathered outside Leinster House.

He also called on the minister to wear the pager for the next number of weeks, and “put up” with the conditions that retained firefighters were placed under.

Concurrently, Mr Brady walked from the opposition benches during the Dáil debate towards the minister and placed the device in front of him.

Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail interrupted proceedings to tell Mr Brady he was “completely out of order”.

“Do not carry out a charade in this house,” he said.

“Absolutely outrageous behaviour and not to be encouraged.”

As the minister with responsibility for local government, Mr O’Brien said he had commissioned the independent review into the service and all recommendations had been accepted by Government.

He said while improvements had been made over minimum staffing and rostering, issues remained over pay.

The minister said Sinn Féin’s comments and actions in the chamber differed to previous calls from the party for engagement with the Workplace Relations Commission on the matter.

Mr O’Brien added: “Deputy Brady is engaged in an act of theatre here today which was obviously choreographed.”

During heated exchanges, the Ceann Comhairle additionally warned he would suspend the house if interruptions from opposition benches continued.

Mr O’Brien said he would encourage the union to engage with the Government’s industrial relations process and public pay talks.

In the Dáil chamber today I gave Minister Darragh O’Brien a retained Firefighters pager & challenged him to live under the restrictions & on the pay that retained Firefighters are on. Also said that the pager I gave him was the 1st of hundreds that will come next week, pic.twitter.com/Nxl1x6giQk — John Brady TD (@johnbradysf) June 15, 2023

He accused Sinn Féin of trying to use the matter for its own political gain.

“You’re shameless and people see through it,” he said.

Mr Doherty replied: “There’ll be an all-out strike on Tuesday. They’re handing in their pagers and you won’t even go outside and talk to them.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik, who also attended the protest, said the union representing retained firefighters had warned of mass resignations from the beginning of next week.

There are approximately 2,000 Siptu (Services, Industrial, Professional and Technical Union) members who work as retained firefighters at more than 200 fire stations around the country, providing fire and first-responder emergency services.

Ms Bacik said the retained firefighters deserved respect, as well as better pay and conditions.

Mr O’Brien thanked her for “the manner in which” she had raised the topic following the Sinn Fein exchange.

Just now in the #Dáil I called on the Gov to intervene urgently to address pay and conditions for Retained Firefighters @SIPTU https://t.co/xtEpsvPAVn — Ivana Bacik (@ivanabacik) June 15, 2023

“A lot of progress has been made since January on many, many issues,” he said.

On the main remaining issue of pay, he said the retained payment was “absolutely too low”.

“I’m committed to doing everything I can to ensure that is increased significantly,” he said.

Ms Whitmore said the retained firefighters were “heartbroken” over the ongoing industrial action.

She said the minister had to listen to the warning over mass resignations.

He said the dispute needed to de-escalate but that he could not ignore the Building Momentum pay agreement and process.

“I’ve committed to fire service personnel that I will advocate on their behalf very strongly for significant increases in their pay and conditions,” he said.