Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 12:21

Two Dublin beaches issued with 'do not swim' notices

The notices were issued for Burrow beach in Sutton and Front Strand in Balbriggan
Michael Bolton

Two beaches in north Dublin have been issued with "do not swim" notices over poor water quality.

A warning against swimming at Burrow beach in Sutton, which was issued on Tuesday, remains in place due to an emergency overflow at Mayne Bridge pumping station due to electrical/mechanical failure and discharge to waters.

The beach remains open to the public, but people are asked to respect the "do not swim" notice.

In Balbriggan, a similar notice was issued on Wednesday for Front Strand, which is expected to remain in place for six days.

The notice was issued due to a deterioration in water quality caused by suspected impacts of animals/birds and contamination of urban surface waters discharging into bathing water.

