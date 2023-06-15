Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 11:52

Ongar stabbing: Gardaí urge people not to post footage of fatal assault on social media

Aaron Keating (40s) was stabbed to death in Ongar on Tuesday evening.
Gardaí are asking people not to share footage of a fatal assault in Co Dublin on social media.

Aaron Keating (40s) was stabbed to death in Ongar on Tuesday evening.

A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident and he remains detained at a garda station in west Dublin.

Gardaí said the investigation remains ongoing. An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the direction of a senior officer.

A postmortem examination on Mr Keating was carried out by the State pathologist.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, and anyone with video footage – including from a dashcam – is asked to make this available to them.

An Garda Síochána urged people to share any footage they have with gardaí and not to post on social media.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Main Street, Ongar, on Tuesday between 6.30pm and 7pm is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

