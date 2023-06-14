Damien English ‘extremely disappointed’ with himself over planning application

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Former junior minister Damien English has said he is “extremely disappointed” with himself over the incorrect planning application that led to his resignation.

Speaking to RTÉ radio, he said he had “put his hands up” over the matter of providing wrong information when he resigned in January.

The TD for Meath West quit as a minister in January after apologising for failing to declare ownership of a house in Castlemartin to Meath County Council when making a planning application in 2008.

He left his role as minister in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment following claims made about the planning application on The Ditch website.

It was announced he would not face a standards watchdog investigation over the incorrect planning application that led to his resignation, after People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy made a complaint to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) about the matter.

Mr English said he was “embarrassed” about the incident.

“It was very clear from reviewing my planning file that the information was wrong and that’s not good enough,” he said.

“That’s why I resigned, that’s why I apologised, that’s the way I dealt with that.

“It’s a number of years ago. I can’t give reasons or excuses that eases the pain on that. It was wrong.”

Asked if he would have been given the planning permission if correct information had been provided, Mr English said nobody knew for certain.

“What that led on to making the decision, who knows. But the planner very clearly says that he was led to believe from my file that I didn’t have a house,” he said.

“I’m saying that that was wrong. I’m not denying that. I can’t address that or fix that.”

He added: “I’m extremely disappointed with myself and embarrassed. The standards I set for myself were not met and that is why I resigned.”