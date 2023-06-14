Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 19:18

Damien English ‘extremely disappointed’ with himself over planning application

The TD for Meath West quit as a minister in January after apologising for failing to declare ownership of a house in 2008 paperwork.
Damien English ‘extremely disappointed’ with himself over planning application

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Former junior minister Damien English has said he is “extremely disappointed” with himself over the incorrect planning application that led to his resignation.

Speaking to RTÉ radio, he said he had “put his hands up” over the matter of providing wrong information when he resigned in January.

The TD for Meath West quit as a minister in January after apologising for failing to declare ownership of a house in Castlemartin to Meath County Council when making a planning application in 2008.

He left his role as minister in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment following claims made about the planning application on The Ditch website.

 

It was announced he would not face a standards watchdog investigation over the incorrect planning application that led to his resignation, after People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy made a complaint to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) about the matter.

Mr English said he was “embarrassed” about the incident.

“It was very clear from reviewing my planning file that the information was wrong and that’s not good enough,” he said.

“That’s why I resigned, that’s why I apologised, that’s the way I dealt with that.

“It’s a number of years ago. I can’t give reasons or excuses that eases the pain on that. It was wrong.”

Asked if he would have been given the planning permission if correct information had been provided, Mr English said nobody knew for certain.

“What that led on to making the decision, who knows. But the planner very clearly says that he was led to believe from my file that I didn’t have a house,” he said.

“I’m saying that that was wrong. I’m not denying that. I can’t address that or fix that.”

He added: “I’m extremely disappointed with myself and embarrassed. The standards I set for myself were not met and that is why I resigned.”

More in this section

Examiner appointed to construction firm MAC Interiors Examiner appointed to construction firm MAC Interiors
Woman dies after she was hit by train in Sligo Woman dies after she was hit by train in Sligo
Witness 'not really 100%' sure in identifying man accused of Gareth Hutch shooting Witness 'not really 100%' sure in identifying man accused of Gareth Hutch shooting
irishsipodamien englishenglishplanning application
Ireland v Greece: Time, channel, team news

Ireland v Greece: Time, channel, team news

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more