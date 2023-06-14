Gardaí investigate 'unexplained' death of man in south Dublin

A man in his 50s has died after being discovered with injuries in south Dublin on Tuesday night.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances around the man’s death in Dundrum, which occurred at about 11pm.

When officers arrived at the scene, paramedics were already treating the man for injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem will now be arranged, gardaí said.

The body of the man remains at the scene on Wednesday morning. The scene is currently preserved and will later be examined by the Garda Technical Bureau.

An incident room has been set up at Dundrum Garda Station under the direction of a senior officer.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information to contact them in Dundrum on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.