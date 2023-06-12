Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 19:32

Gardaí arrest four people after high speed chase

The car failed to stop for gardaí when directed to do so and a managed containment operation was put in place.
Gardaí arrest four people after high speed chase

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have arrested four individuals following a high speed chase in the Eastern Region on Sunday evening.

Gardaí on patrol in Cabra, Dublin 7, attempted to stop a vehicle following reports of an unauthorised taking. The car failed to stop for gardaí when directed to do so and a managed containment operation was put in place.

During the course of this operation the car was involved in separate collisions with two official Garda Vehicles. Two gardaí were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The car came to a stop in the Ashbourne area of Co. Meath where the occupants, three male and one female juvenile teens were arrested and conveyed to Garda Stations in the DMR North Region.

All four have since been released from custody pending referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Ennis housing scheme challenged in High Court Ennis housing scheme challenged in High Court
Man given suspended sentence for fatal collision with a pedestrian Man given suspended sentence for fatal collision with a pedestrian
Galway man sexually exploited and raped teenage nephew, court hears Galway man sexually exploited and raped teenage nephew, court hears
dublingardaimeathashbournehigh-speed chasegarda youth diversion programme.
Man convicted with his wife for catastrophic assaults on daughter loses appeal

Man convicted with his wife for catastrophic assaults on daughter loses appeal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more