Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 15:23

Irish man who died in Bangkok named as Cork teacher Colm McCarthy

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family of Mr McCarthy (45) who was originally from Douglas in the southside of the city.
Olivia Kelleher

An Irish man who died after failing from the balcony off his apartment in Bangkok in Thailand has been named as Colm McCarthy from Cork.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family of Mr McCarthy (45) who was originally from Douglas in the southside of the city.

Colm is survived by his son Finnian, wife Wineta, his parents Michael and Catherine and his sister Emer. The death is being treated as an accident.

Police in Lak Song station in Bangkok were contacted about the tragedy at 7.35am on Friday. Mr McCarthy had worked in the city as a language teacher. He fell off the balcony of his apartment which was on the 23rd floor.

Douglas Hall AFC has paid tribute to Colm. In a post on Facebook they said they were "saddened" to hear of the passing of their former player.

"Our deepest sympathy to parents Mick and Catherine, his sister Emer and his son Finnish. May he rest in peace."

The Bangkok Post reported that Mr McCarthy had lived in the apartment for a year. A teaching colleague posted on social media that Colm was a ‘great guy.’

“He will be forever remembered by our students as their great and loving teacher. Wishing you (the family) peace, comfort, courage and lots of love at this time of sorrow.”

corkbangkokdepartment of foreign affairscolm mccarthy
