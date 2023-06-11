Majestic Mayo property offers forest getaway not far from Galway city

James Cox

Cong might be best known for ‘The Quiet Man’ but this stunning home in the west of Ireland village which straddles the Mayo and Galway borders is definitely something to shout about.

10 Ashford Pines is a 4-bed detached house which boasts 3,500sq ft of living space, an A2 energy rating and film star looks.

The location is ideal as it offers proximity to both Cong and Galway city.

The newly-built home is located directly opposite the renowned Ashford Castle and is just 11km south of Ballinrobe, with Galway City just 44km away.

It is described by selling agents Tuohy O’Toole as “one of the best new homes to ever come to the market in Co Mayo”, and it's not hard to see why.

Ashford Homes is a luxury development which will comprise up to 10 detached homes within a lovely forest setting. There are currently two houses completed with a further three under construction. Each home is accessed via a shared development road and entrance.

The entire 0.79 acre site has been extensively and professionally landscaped while externally it offers a garage complete with shower and toilets, which has been carefully positioned towards the rear of the site.

Inside the interiors are sure to wow from the light-filled open plan family kitchen and dining room to the handmade kitchen, which comes complete with all high end appliances.

There are solid oak floors in many of the rooms and high quality sanitary ware and light fittings throughout. The property also benefits from a monitored alarm system, while security cameras are installed.

The property can also be sold as seen with full contents by separate agreement, making it potentially ready to move into straight away.

Positioned on Lough Corrib, the nearby village of Cong offers shops, bars, restaurants and cafés together with schools and a host of local amenities including forest walks, excellent fresh water fishing and stunning countryside.

For further details check out the property on MyHome.ie at www.myhome.ie/4709129 or by contact Gerard O’Toole of selling agents Tuohy O’Toole on 098 28000.