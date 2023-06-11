Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 11:27

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Reported disquiet within Fine Gael over Leo Varadkar's leadership is one of the main topics on Sunday's front pages.

The Sunday Independent reports Sipo has decided not to investigate Damien English. Meanwhile, another front page story reads 'We need to talk about Leo', as it suggests the Taoiseach may be 'losing his grip' on Fine Gael.

The Business Post leads with a story on the HSE's bid to win medics over on the subject of seven-day rostering. A story on Leo Varadkar's leadership of Fine Gael also makes the front page.

The Irish Mail on Sunday leads with a story on a senior HSE figure who has quite over a €2 billion 'hole' in finances.

 

The fallout from Boris Johnson’s resignation as an MP leads Sunday’s UK newspapers as they start looking at what happens next.

While some focus on the impact on his decision with by-elections and beyond to a general election, other titles concentrate on the turmoil in the Conservative Party.

The Sunday Mirror’s message is simple, as it concentrates on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s call for UK prime minister Rishi Sunak to “get a backbone: and call a general election”.

The Sunday Express is one of several titles to predict Mr Johnson will be back, but says Mr Sunak has been warned of an “electoral slaughter” as Nigel Adams’ resignation means they are now facing three by-elections.

Sunday People has a simple message from Mr Johnson on its front pages, saying “I’ll be back”, with the possibility of him standing in long-time ally Nadine Dorries’ former seat after her resignation.

The fallout from Mr Adams’ resignation as MP for Selby and Ainsty leads The Independent which says the Tories are “in turmoil”.

And The Sunday Telegraph says the resignations are part of “a co-ordinated attack on Rishi Sunak’s administration” with more departures on the cards.

But The Times says any “Tory mutiny” is waning with backing for the former prime minister evaporating. It also says he is “unlikely to seek a new seat”.

That view is echoed in The Observer which says MPs have told Mr Sunak that his predecessor must not be allowed to stand again.

The Mail on Sunday sums up the affair with the simple message “It’s war”, as it describes a “duel for the soul” of the party.

The only newspaper to steer away from Mr Johnson is the Daily Star Sunday, which instead concentrates on Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler having an encounter with the Devil.

mail on sundayirish mail on sundaysunday independentdaily starbusiness postthe independentsunday expresssunday mirrorfront pagessunday telegraph
