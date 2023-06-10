What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

The federal indictment of former US president Donald Trump and Boris Johnson's resignation as an MP are among the main topic's on Saturday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with reports that Mr Trump held on to classified nuclear papers.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on toxicology lab delays.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on a planning controversy in Dublin.

The Echo leads with a story on the death of a man who suffered injuries at the Stryker plant in Co Cork.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on a TD issuing a warning on civil service pay hikes.

There's a whole lot of reading in Saturday's Mail...

The Herald leads with a story on Padraig Harrington claiming blame over 9/11 on Saudi Arabia is similar to blaming Ireland for IRA violence.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on the search for a missing woman.

One story dominates the front pages of Saturday’s UK newspapers as Boris Johnson’s resignation as an MP features across all titles.

Even Donald Trump’s indictment on federal charges in the US struggles to make much of an impression as the front pages react to Friday night’s breaking news.

The Daily Mail and The Independent both use a phrase from Mr Trump as Mr Johnson blames his departure on a “witch-hunt”.

Independent digital front page: Furious Boris quits as MP and blames Tory 'witch-hunt'

And the Daily Express says the former UK prime minister claims he was forced out by a “kangaroo court”.

Tomorrow's front page: Watch out Sunak! Warning MORE MPs to follow Johnson to exit door sparking Tory civil war

The i weekend says Mr Johnson is declaring war on Rishi Sunak while The Sun opts for a simple headline: “Bojo: I Quit”.

Saturday's front page: Boris Johnson declares war on Sunak as he quits Parliament

Latest:

On tomorrow's front page: a raging Boris Johnson tonight sensationally quit as a Tory MP after learning the findings of a "kangaroo court" inquiry into Partygate

The Guardian, Daily Mirror and Daily Telegraph all have similar headlines, saying the former British prime minister was quitting over the investigation into the ongoing Partygate scandal.

Guardian front page, Saturday 10 June 2023: Johnson quits over report into Partygate

📰The front page of Saturday's Daily Telegraph:



'Johnson quits as MP over partygate'



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter

Mr Trump does make it onto the front of two front pages, with The Times featuring a large picture of the former president as the paper says “the party’s over” for Mr Johnson.

The Times: The party's over now: Johnson quits as MP

And the Daily Star has a similar headline – albeit with Mr Johnson as a clown – as it also finds room for Mr Trump, saying he faces up to 100 years in prison.

The only newspaper not to lead on Mr Johnson’s resignation is the FTWeekend, which limits it to a downpage story. Instead it focuses on problems at Odey Asset Management after allegations against the company’s founder.