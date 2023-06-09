Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 21:33

Woman arrested after extradition from the UK

This woman was extradited to this jurisdiction on the evening of Friday 9th June 2023.
Woman arrested after extradition from the UK

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have arrested a woman in her 30s following her extradition from the UK.

As part of ongoing investigations conducted by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau as part of Operation OMENA, a woman in her 30s was recently arrested in the United Kingdom on foot of a Trade and Cooperation Agreement Warrant (TCA).

The woman was extradited to this jurisdiction on the evening of Friday 9th June 2023. She has since been arrested and charged.

She is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Saturday morning.

This arrest is part of Operation OMENA, an intelligence led Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) investigation into a Criminal Organization involved in fraudulent selling on second hand websites across Europe and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of these crimes through a network of bank accounts opened by using false Identities and money mules.

The woman is the 13th person to be charged as part of this investigation.

More in this section

Irish Covid inquiry to be set up this year – Taoiseach Irish Covid inquiry to be set up this year – Taoiseach
Woman who injured partner after discharging shotgun given suspended sentence Woman who injured partner after discharging shotgun given suspended sentence
Man injured in industrial accident at Stryker plant dies in hospital Man injured in industrial accident at Stryker plant dies in hospital
gardaigarda national economic crime bureaufraudextraditionoperation omena
Kerry woman sexually abused young boys in 'heinous' way

Kerry woman sexually abused young boys in 'heinous' way

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more