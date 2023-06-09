Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 07:47

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Playground stabbing in France dominates the newspaper front pages.
Accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees amid a potential increase in arrivals over the summer is the lead story for some of Friday's papers

The Irish Times reports that the Government could house up to 6,000 Ukrainians in refurbished accommodation before the end of next year.

The Government believes there’s a “risk” that the number of refugees arriving in Ireland will increase again over the summer months, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent reports that complaints about domestic abuse and sexual violence against gardaí have increased in recent years.

The Irish Daily Mail claims the State will have billions extra to spend in this year's budget.

The Irish Daily Star reports on the trial of Thomas McConnell for the murder of one of Gerard Hutch's nephews.

A taxi driver recorded allegedly threatening a passenger with a gun attempted to flee after the dashcam footage went viral, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

The knife attack on four children in Annecy, France, features on the majority of the British newspaper front pages.

The Metro and The Sun reports on the horrific knife attack on four children, including a British three-year-old child, in a playground in the French Alps.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express praise the hero who stepped in to try to stop the attacker who was stabbing children in their strollers.

The Daily Mail features a photo of the attacker in France as it leads with a new guide for NHS bosses which prioritises “patient comfort”.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak’s deal with US president Joe Biden on economic co-operation features on the front of the Guardian and the i.

The Daily Telegraph looks abroad on their front page, reporting Ukraine will begin a counteroffensive against Russia as tanks from the west reach the front line.

The Financial Times reports on the probe into the Odey firm after sexual assault claims.

And the Daily Star says they have been asked to prove aliens exist by an “internet watchdog”.

Biden, Sunak discussed Northern Ireland in Oval Office meeting

Biden, Sunak discussed Northern Ireland in Oval Office meeting

