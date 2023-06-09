Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 06:27

Man arrested by police searching for missing young woman

Chloe Mitchell, 21, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.
Man arrested by police searching for missing young woman

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been arrested by police searching for a missing woman.

Chloe Mitchell (21) was last seen in the early hours of June 3rd in Ballymena town centre.

The Community Rescue Team was involved with searches for the young woman across Thursday in the Co Antrim town.

On Thursday evening, Sean McCarry from the team said they were set to continue searching into the night.

Police said Ms Mitchell was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street, and have asked for anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact officers.

Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said a 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Thursday afternoon and is currently helping police with inquiries.

He added: “We are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell.

“We are now aware that Chloe was last seen in the late hours of June 2 into the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena town centre. She was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street.

“Chloe was wearing a green and black North Face style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.”

Community groups in Ballymena have also been carrying out searches for Ms Mitchell, including the Harryville Residents Association and Ballykeel and District Community Association.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2262 05/06/23.

More in this section

Radio DJ Nikki Hayes admits money laundering Radio DJ Nikki Hayes admits money laundering
Murderer threatened to slit prison officer’s throat with sharpened metal Murderer threatened to slit prison officer’s throat with sharpened metal
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of 60-year-old appeals conviction Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of 60-year-old appeals conviction
co antrimballymenamissingchloe mitchell
Biden, Sunak discussed Northern Ireland in Oval Office meeting

Biden, Sunak discussed Northern Ireland in Oval Office meeting

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more