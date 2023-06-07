Man pleads guilty to trying to obtain child sex abuse images

Olivia Kelleher

A man has pleaded guilty to making an attempt by means of information and communication technology to sexually exploit a child.

Mehmet Umit Pala (61), of Maiville Terrace, Evergreen Road, Turner’s Cross, Cork, was first brought before Cork District Court on January 13th this year in connection with child sexual abuse imagery offences.

On that occasion Det Garda Craig Peterson served a book of evidence on Mr Pala. He was sent forward for trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. A junior counsel was assigned to his case.

On Wednesday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court Mr Pala pleaded guilty to knowingly having in his possession child pornography, namely one image file found stored on a Samsung Galaxy J3 mobile device on October 17th, 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to attempting by means of information and communication technology to sexually exploit a child. He entered his plea on a “full facts basis.”

None of the background information giving rise to the charges were outlined in court. Free legal aid was previously granted in the case.

Judge Helen Boyle remanded Mr Pala on continuing bail until his sentencing hearing on November 3rd. At the district court hearing earlier this year, Mr Pala was told not to have or contact, direct or indirect, with the victim and any other witnesses in the case.

He was also ordered to surrender all his travel documents, to reside at his home address, to notify gardaí of any change of address and to be contactable to gardaí by mobile phone. He was also ordered to sign on twice a week at Anglesea Street Garda Station in Cork city.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800-77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help