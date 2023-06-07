What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 07:59

Wednesday's front pages cover a range of stories from political pressure to cut taxes in response to a large budgetary surplus to tributes to Cork GAA legend Teddy McCarthy.
By PA Reporter

The Irish Times reports that political pressure to cut taxes in response to large budgetary surpluses is now one of the key risks to the public finances, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) has warned.

The Irish Examiner and The Echo both pay tribute to Cork GAA legend Ted McCarthy who died suddenly at age 57.

 

In the UK, the mid-week front pages cover claims Russia bombed a dam in Ukraine and Prince Harry's court appearance in his legal battle against the Mirror Group.

The Guardian, Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph and the i all lead with accusations against the Kremlin of destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro river, causing flooding and the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians.

Metro, The Times, The Sun and the Daily Mail all cover Harry’s historic High Court “showdown”, with the papers reporting he contradicted himself on his first day in the witness box.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror focuses on calls to make Kevin Sinfield a knight for his fundraising efforts.

A weight loss drug Rishi Sunak described as a “game changer” will be prescribed to tens of thousands in a bid to ease the nation’s health crisis, the Daily Express says.

And the Daily Star writes that detectives are failing to solve burglaries in half the country.

