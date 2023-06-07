What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Wednesday's front pages cover a range of stories from political pressure to cut taxes in response to a large budgetary surplus to tributes to Cork GAA legend Teddy McCarthy.

The Irish Times reports that political pressure to cut taxes in response to large budgetary surpluses is now one of the key risks to the public finances, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) has warned.

The Irish Examiner and The Echo both pay tribute to Cork GAA legend Ted McCarthy who died suddenly at age 57.

Good morning, here is the front page of today's Irish Independent

Healthy economic forecast is no reason for a giveaway budget, warn experts.

Morning readers. Stay with @BelTel for all your breaking news. Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning.

In the UK, the mid-week front pages cover claims Russia bombed a dam in Ukraine and Prince Harry's court appearance in his legal battle against the Mirror Group.

The Guardian, Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph and the i all lead with accusations against the Kremlin of destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro river, causing flooding and the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 7 June 2023: 'Environmental disaster': floods hit Ukraine as dam is destroyed

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 7 June

TELEGRAPH: Bombing of dam 'a new low' for Russia

Wednesday's front page: 40,000 fleeing 'war crime' after dam blown up

Metro, The Times, The Sun and the Daily Mail all cover Harry’s historic High Court “showdown”, with the papers reporting he contradicted himself on his first day in the witness box.

Tomorrow's Paper Today



HARRY'S REALITY CHECK



Duke's shock claims in his historic High Court showdown

'Papers wanted to oust me as royal' with Hewitt stories

Hacking claims 'in realm of speculation' says lawyer

MAIL: He must have longed for the schmaltzy embrace of Oprah!

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror focuses on calls to make Kevin Sinfield a knight for his fundraising efforts.

A weight loss drug Rishi Sunak described as a “game changer” will be prescribed to tens of thousands in a bid to ease the nation’s health crisis, the Daily Express says.

And the Daily Star writes that detectives are failing to solve burglaries in half the country.