Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 07:39

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

The arrest of a senior Kinahan cartel member in Spain leads many of the Irish front pages on Tuesday
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

The arrest of a senior Kinahan cartel member in Spain leads many of the Irish front pages on Tuesday.

The Irish Times, Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star cover the arrest of Liam Byrne, the leader of the Dublin-based drugs gang that ran the Kinahan cartel’s operations in Ireland. The 42-year-old is wanted by Britain’s National Crime Agency after being connected to alleged gun running.

The Irish Examiner has an exclusive interview with Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney. The Fine Gael TD for Cork South Central said he is "loyal" to his constituents and will stand in the next election.

Cities outside of Dublin have recorded the highest spike in crime rates compared to pre-pandemic levels, the Irish Independent reports.

The Irish Daily Mail says the company running the National Car Test (NCT) system is to be fined millions over delays in the service.

A man who streamed a video of an offensive song about murdered Co Tyrone woman Michaela McAreavey has lost his case at an employment tribunal that he had been unfairly dismissed from his job, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

Prince Harry’s no-show in court and delays to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry lead the British newspapers.

The Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph carry the latest on the small boats saga with the latter reporting that British prime minister Rishi Sunak has indicated he is willing to defy the House of Lords and force his proposed law through parliament.

Labour’s green energy plans will drive up mortgage rates, Tory ministers have said, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mirror reports that a mother whose 10-year-old son was killed by a dog will make a “heartfelt plea to MPs today to introduce the Jack Lis Law so no other mother endures the heartbreak and trauma of losing a child to a dog attack”.

The i says the bereaved families of those who died from Covid have hit out at the official inquiry for investigation delays.

Prince Harry has annoyed the judge in his legal battle with the Mirror Group because he was unavailable to appear in court as he was celebrating his daughter’s birthday, Metro reports.

The Financial Times carries the hacking of tens of thousands of British employees by a cyber gang.

Mr Sunak has been accused of being “afraid of trains” after taking another chopper to deliver a migrant speech an hour away in Dover, the Daily Star says.

And The Sun says Taylor Swift has broken up with Matty Healy.

More in this section

Met Éireann forecasts heatwave will continue into next weekend Met Éireann forecasts heatwave will continue into next weekend
What the papers say: Monday's front pages What the papers say: Monday's front pages
Conservationists welcome five new white-tailed eagle chicks in Clare Conservationists welcome five new white-tailed eagle chicks in Clare
the sunirish examinerthe guardianirish independentthe irish timestimesdaily telegraphfinancial timespressmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily starimirror
Kinahan crime gang figure Liam Byrne arrested in Spain

Kinahan crime gang figure Liam Byrne arrested in Spain

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more